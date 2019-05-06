Apple Watch may be getting more independent at WWDC

Apple may be preparing some tweaks to watchOS that will leave you fumbling for your phone less often.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman just published a long list of software tweaks his sources say are coming to iOS, watchOS and macOS at WWDC. One of the most interesting takeaways from the report is that Apple is reportedly planning to remove one of the final Watch/iPhone dependencies and will be bolstering up some of its stock apps.

Apple may be adding a watchOS version of the App Store to the wrist computer, allowing users to add third-party capabilities to the Watch without having to delve into the Watch app on their iPhones.

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that watchOS will be getting version of some iOS stock apps that weren’t previously available, including the Calculator app, Voice Memos, Apple Books (for audiobooks) and functionality to send Animoji/Memoji stickers. The company will reportedly also be adding a pair of health apps, one called “Dose,” that helps users keep track of taking pills and “Cycles” an app to track menstrual cycles.

WWDC begins June 3, TechCrunch will be there to provide you with all of the updates to Apple’s software ecosystem.