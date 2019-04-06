Scooters, remote workers, ethics, the future of fintech, etc.

Editor’s Note: refocused newsletters

It was another dizzying week here at Extra Crunch as you will shortly see in this newsletter.

One change that we are making: we are simplifying our newsletters to keep you better informed on what is happening on Extra Crunch. We are merging the daily, weekly, and article editions of this newsletter into a “roundup” format that will come out twice per week. The goal is to keep the signal high, and the noise in your inbox low.

To control which newsletters you receive from Extra Crunch (and TechCrunch more broadly), feel free to go to our newsletters page while logged in. And as always, if you have feedback, do let me know at danny@techcrunch.com.



Scooters may kill the sharing economy?

TechCrunch’s scooter aficionado Megan Rose Dickey dived into the current state of the scooter market, and came back decidedly non-plussed. Scooters seem like a viable solution to the last-mile problem of urban transportation, but the reality is that the sharing economics behind them are weak, and huge regulatory barriers are being erected that will almost certainly slow their advance. Even worse, sharing may disappear entirely: