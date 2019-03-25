Live from Apple’s media special event

You know Apple’s got something big in the works when it went ahead and launched new iPads, iMacs and AirPods in one week with little fanfare. And while this week’s event was a bit of a surprise, Apple’s clearly been working to it for a long time.

The company sent out invites for “Show Time” a few weeks back, and since then we’ve been piecing together the clues of what we expect will be announced. A new video-streaming service will most likely be the centerpiece of the big event. The company has budgeted at least $1 billion on content for the Netflix competitor. A new news service and even a credit card also appear to be on tap for what looks to be a packed show.

Editors Matthew Panzarino and Brian Heater are on the ground in Cupertino today, set to bring you live updates from the Steve Jobs Theater. Bookmark this space. Things kick off at 10AM PT/1PM ET.