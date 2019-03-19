Apple upgrades the iMac line with boosted processors and graphics

For a company hosting a big event next week, Apple’s sure got a lot of news bubbling up these days. It kicked off the week by unveiling upgrades to the iPad line, and now just revealed a handful of upgrades to its bedrock iMac line.

The perennial favorite all-in-one is getting some key upgrades that will narrow the gap between the line and the high-end iMac Pro. The key additions are 9th gen Intel processors and Radeon Pro Vega graphics. The new models are priced the same and look identical to their predecessor — both good things. The two standard models shake out thusly:

21.5-inch: The 8th-gen quad-core is being joined by a six-core option, which the company says is capable of of delivering 60 percent faster performance. The new models also get the Radeon Pro Vega, which brings a boost of up to 80 percent faster graphics than their predecessor. The 4K desktop starts at $1,299.

27-inch: The larger model is now available with a 9th get Intel processor, sporting either six- or eight-cores. The Radeon Pro Vega will be hitting both of those models, as well. The 5K system starts at $1,799.

Both systems are replacing older models, hitting Apple’s site and stores starting today. Not ground, up refreshes by any stretch, but enough keep to keep the long-lived line up to date with the latest AOI offerings — and continue to make the case as a workhorse device for creative pros and hobbyist gamers. Those looking to take the next step should keep the eyes on the iMac Pro — though that desktop’s specs are staying put for the time being.