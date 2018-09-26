Star Wars: Vader Immortal is a virtual reality game coming in 2019

Few properties seem better suited to tap VR than Star Wars, if only because… you know, lightsabers.

And Lucasfilm knows it. They’ve just announced Star Wars: Vader Immortal — a three part, at-home experience that’ll launch on Oculus’ just announced standalone Quest headset.

Alas, there’s not much to go on besides the name, a quick teaser trailer, and that it’s launching sometime in 2019. Lucasfilm does note that it’ll be a “yet untold story” that’ll take place across three episodes, with the story writing lead by Dark Knight writer David S. Goyer.

This isn’t the first time the Lucasfilm/ILM teams have dabbled with VR. They released a short one-off experience called Trials of Tatooine for the HTC Vive two years ago, and they worked with The Void to build massive, full-building VR game called Secrets of the Empire that launched at Disneyland last year. But Trials was short and experimental, and Secrets requires you to be in a very specific place in the real world. This one sounds like it’ll be a bit more substantial, and intended for a wider audience.

(* tangent: for what it’s worth, Secrets of the Empire is one of the more mind-blowing VR experiences I’ve ever had. I left feeling that it was a bit pricey for the amount of time it lasted, but I’m still thinking about how damned cool it was nearly a year later.)

More on this as we hear about it.