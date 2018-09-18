Instacart expands ALDI partnership

After pilot programs in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago were “overwhelmingly positive,” per Instacart CEO Apoorva Mehta’s statement, the grocery delivery service has decided to expand its partnership with U.S. grocer ALDI.

As of Thanksgiving, Instacart users in 35 states and 5,000 ZIP codes will be able to fill their virtual carts with ALDI groceries.

ALDI is in the process of completing a $5 billion remodel, with plans to expand its store count to 2,500 in the next four years. The grocer initially entered into an agreement with Instacart last fall.

Since raising another $150 million in April, Instacart has doubled down on expansion efforts. Last week, the company announced a new partnership with Walmart Canada that put an additional 17 Walmart locations across Toronto and Winnipeg into the Instacart network. Before that, Instacart confirmed it would bring its service to 75 additional Kroger markets by October.

The company, valued at $4.3 billion, is available in 15,000 different stores in more than 4,000 cities, or 70 percent of all U.S. households. Instacart’s goal, according to a 2017 company announcement, is to reach 80 percent of American homes by the end of this year.