Instacart, the grocery delivery startup that has a partnership of sorts with Whole Foods, is raising $150 million in funding, Axios first reported. This is on top of Instacart’s $200 million raise at a $4.2 billion valuation in February.

The additional funding comes shortly after Amazon, owner of Whole Foods, announced free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods via Prime Now.

I’ve reached out to Instacart and will update this story if I hear back.