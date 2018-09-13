Instacart links up with Walmart Canada to expand its same-day delivery service

Instacart has teamed up with Walmart Canada to bring shoppers in Toronto and Winnipeg same-day grocery delivery.

The agreement is part of a pilot program for the two companies that will allow Instacart users to order groceries from 17 different Walmart locations across the two cities. This is the first time shoppers in Winnipeg will have access to the grocery delivery service and the first time Toronto residents will have the option for same-day delivery.

Interestingly, Instacart doesn’t have a partnership with Walmart in the U.S. Walmart, rather, has relationships with several other grocery delivery companies including DoorDash and Postmates. Instacart does have a deal with Sam’s Club, a subsidiary of Walmart. That partnership was announced in February and gives Sam’s Club members same-day delivery via Instacart.

Instacart initially launched in Canada in September 2017 and will continue expanding throughout the country to meet demand.

The company, which has raised $350 million at a $4.3 billion valuation this year alone, is available in 5,000 different stores in the U.S. and Canada and in more than 4,000 cities. As of late August, the business says it’s available to 70 percent of U.S. households.

This week, Instacart hired Mark Schaaf as CTO. He joined from Thumbtack where he held the same role. That announcement came one day after the company confirmed its chief growth officer and former VP of product Elliot Shmukler was leaving to pursue early-stage opportunities.