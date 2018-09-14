Mobility startups: Apply to exhibit for free as a TC Top Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2018

In the realm of rapidly evolving technologies, mobility is without doubt one of the fastest-moving. And that’s why we’re searching for up to five of the most promising early-stage mobile tech startups to apply as a TechCrunch Top Pick at Disrupt Berlin 2018 on 29-30 November.

Whether you’re focused on drones, autonomous vehicles, sensors, apps, security or some other mobile magic, you’re on the forefront of a revolution, and we want to hear about it. What’s more, if TechCrunch editors (a very picky bunch if ever there was one) choose your startup as a TC Top Pick, you’ll get to exhibit for free in Startup Alley — to thousands of influential technologists, investors and potential collaborators and customers. The deadline to be considered is 28 September, so don’t wait — apply to be a TC Top Pick today.

What’s so great about exhibiting in Startup Alley? It’s the land of opportunity. Here’s what Luke Heron, CEO of TestCard.com — an at-home urine test company that combines smartphone technology and traditional snail mail to deliver a medical test experience at home — had to say about his experience.

“TechCrunch uses a curation process regarding the companies it accepts, so being in Startup Alley — among all these other fantastic startups — has a hugely positive impact when you’re fundraising. We just closed $1.7 million in funding. The TechCrunch crew is fantastic — the lifeblood of the startup scene.”

If you’re chosen as a TC Top Pick, you’ll receive one free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package, which includes a one-day exhibit space, three Disrupt Berlin Founder Passes, access to CrunchMatch (our free investor-to-startup matching platform), access to the Disrupt press list and a chance to be selected as one of the Startup Battlefield Wild Card companies (and compete in our $50,000 startup-pitch competition).

Disrupt Berlin 2018 takes place on 29-30 November, and the TC Top Pick application window closes on 28 September. Don’t miss this opportunity to put your mobile startup in front of Europe’s most influential tech and investment movers and shakers. Get moving and apply right here.