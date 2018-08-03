Apply to compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin 2018

Who’s ready to compete head-to-head with the best early-stage startups across Europe and beyond? If you think your startup has what it takes to win the day, we want to see you compete in Startup Battlefield at Disrupt Berlin 2018, which takes place on November 29-30. This is your shot to launch your company to the international startup community and the world at large. Don’t miss out, apply today.

Startup Battlefield is the global pitch competition that’s launched hundreds of early-stage startups. Since 2007, more than 750 companies — our Battlefield alumni community — have competed and gone on to collectively raise $8 billion in funding and generate 102 exits. This is your opportunity to join that august community, which includes the likes of Vurb, Dropbox, Mint, Yammer and a whole lot more.

What’s at stake? For starters, the winning founders get to hoist the Disrupt Cup (we’re talking serious bragging rights). In addition, they’ll be on the receiving end of massive — and invaluable — media and investor attention. Oh, and then there’s the $50,000 non-equity cash prize. That’s pretty cool, too.

Here’s what you need to know about applying and competing. Our vetting process is highly selective. Our TechCrunch editors evaluate every application — the acceptance rate is roughly 3 percent — and they’ll select approximately 15 startups to compete.

The founders of every participating startup will receive intensive pitch coaching from TechCrunch Battlefield-seasoned editors. Founders will be well-prepared to step on the Disrupt Main Stage and present their case.

Teams have just six minutes to pitch their company and demo their product to a panel of judges, which consists of well-known investors and entrepreneurs. Following each pitch, the judges have six minutes to conduct a rigorous Q&A.

That process thins the herd to five startups, which go on to one final round of pitching to a new set of judges. Then it’s “drum-roll, please” time as the judges pick one company to be the Disrupt Berlin 2018 Startup Battlefield champion.

Keep in mind that all this high-powered, nerve-wracking action takes place in front of a live audience with thousands of startup fans, media outlets and potential investors and customers cheering you on. Plus, we live-stream the entire competition — start to finish — around the world (and make it available later on demand) on TechCrunch.com, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

As you can see, all Startup Battlefield teams — not just the winner — receive a ton of exposure to the influential folks who can change their lives. Here’s another important fact. TechCrunch does not charge any application or participation fees, and we don’t take any equity from startups.

While we have your attention, why not check out the Disrupt Berlin Startup Battlefield winner from last year — Lia Diagnostics.

Feel inspired? Great! Startup Battlefield takes place at Disrupt Berlin 2018 on November 29-30 at Arena Berlin. You don’t have anything to lose. Sign up to compete!