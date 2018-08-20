Only 5 days left to secure a spot in Startup Alley at Disrupt SF 2018

You know that feeling when a deadline’s bearing down on you like a runaway train? If you hope to secure a spot in Startup Alley at Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — which takes place September 5-7 — you’d best get moving, because that deadline is coming at you full steam ahead. Your chance to buy a Disrupt SF Startup Alley Exhibitor Package ends on August 24.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 will be our largest, most ambitious Disrupt event ever, with more than 10,000 attendees descending on the City by the Bay to see the best and brightest tech innovations. It’s also the only Disrupt event happening in North America this year. Those are two huge, compelling reasons to place your early-stage startup in Startup Alley.

We expect more than 1,200 exhibitors and sponsors to hold forth in the Alley as all those attendees — technologists, investors, tech journalists, founders, marketers and entrepreneurs — go searching for the best of the best. Exhibitors will be the front-and-center focus of all that Disrupt action.

Here’s what comes in a value-packed Startup Alley Exhibitor Package:

Two Founder passes for all three days of Disrupt SF 2018

One-day to exhibit on the Startup Alley show floor

Use of CrunchMatch — our curated investor-to-startup matching platform

Access to The Main Stage, The Next Stage, The Q&A Stage, The Showcase Stage

All workshops

Access to the attendee list; ability to message attendees with the Disrupt App

Attend the TC After Party

Hello, what’s this? Why it’s a lovely bonus. Buy a Startup Alley Exhibitor Package and you might even be selected to participate in the Startup Battlefield competition in one of the Wild Card spots. Two startups will be selected from Startup Alley to pitch on our main stage at Disrupt SF. You could end up like our Disrupt NY 2017 Startup Battlefield winners, Recordgram, who won the Wild Card selection at Disrupt NY 2017 and went on to win the entire competition.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place September 5-7. Don’t miss out on all the possible connections, inspiration and opportunities that await you in Startup Alley. Hop on board this train for the ride of your life before the August 24 deadline. Buy your Startup Alley Exhibitor Package now.