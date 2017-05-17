At the very beginning, there were 19 startups. After three days of incredibly fierce competition, we now have a winner.

Startups participating in the Startup Battlefield have all been hand-picked to participate in our highly competitive startup competition. They all presented in front of multiple groups of VCs and tech leaders serving as judges for a chance to win $50,000 and the coveted Disrupt Cup.

After hours of deliberations, TechCrunch editors pored over the judges’ notes and narrowed the list down to five finalists: Collider, Domuso, NuCypher, RecordGram and Sunrise Health.

These startups made their way to the finale to demo in front of our final panel of judges, which included: Stuart Ellman (RRE Ventures), Ann Lamont (Oak Investment Partners), Susan Lyne (BBG Ventures), Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch), Deven Parekh (Insight Venture Partners) and Reshma Saujani (Girls Who Code).

And now, meet the Startup Battlefield winner of TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2017.

Winner: RecordGram

RecordGram aims to be a mobile recording studio where aspiring artists can find beats, create songs and get signed. It was co-founded by Grammy-winning music producer Winston “DJ Blackout” Thomas; Erik Mendelson, a veteran of radio and digital music; and hip-hop’s Shawn Mims, who is best known for his song “This is Why I’m Hot.”

Runner-up: Collider

Collider‘s flagship printer Orchid, which is still in a production-prototype stage, makes metal objects that are on par with those that are injection-molded. Its compact, safe and affordable enough for use in offices or labs.

