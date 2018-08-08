Don’t miss the interactive workshops at Disrupt SF 2018

Techcrunch’s super-sized Disrupt San Francisco 2018 — the only Disrupt event in North America this year — takes place September 5-7. We’re not kidding when we say brace yourself for three unprecedented, program-packed days. In addition to Startup Battlefield — with a special $100,000 prize — the Virtual Hackathon, Startup Alley and a battalion of headlining speakers, we’ve recruited leading tech and investment movers and shakers to share their wisdom in the form of interactive workshops.

Bleeding-Edge IT Trends Explained: Igor Lebedev, industry expert and CTO of SONM, explains what’s behind the concepts of blockchain, distributing computing and other hot IT trends.

Beyond the ICO — New approaches to fundraising and VC's role in crypto: After emerging from an extraordinary period of fundraising and subsequent growth, Constellation Lab's COO Ben Jorgensen and his team will share their experiences in an interactive session that explores the complex and ever-changing fundraising models available and how venture capital approaches cryptocurrency.

Hacking Human Performance: Join Dr. David Putrino, Red Bull's High-Performance Center consultant and Mt. Sinai director of rehabilitation innovation, as he explores the use of evidence-based technologies to maximize high performance and human potential.

All Raise Roundtables & AMA: Join All Raise and women founders in interactive discussions on major challenges that female founders face — such as fundraising, recruiting strategies, company culture, sales and marketing strategies, board/investor management, M&A and more. Afterward, at the AMA, participants will have a chance to ask the top women in venture questions about whatever is top of mind. Open to all women founders.

The Nuts and Bolts of Location-Aware Applications: Gregory De Jans, head of Developer Relations at TomTom, offers a deep dive into the use of TomTom Maps APIs for developers looking to leverage the power of location insights. Learn about APIs for map display, search, routing, traffic and map SDKs.

Bringing NASA Technology Down to Earth: Whether you want to start a company, improve your existing products or develop new ones, NASA may be the source of your technology solutions. Join Dan Lockney, the agency's technology transfer program executive, as he explains how NASA works with companies to develop new products and services.

More Just Music: Bose has been innovating in audio for 50 years, from creating tiny speakers with room-filling sound to noise-canceling headphones. Come hear about the latest innovations in audio and their new venture fund from members of the Bose team .

The Current State of Location Services: What progress has been made in the pursuit of an autonomous world? How have recent changes to provider price plans impacted the industry? Why is this the optimal time for developers to embrace location services? Discover why the question of 'where' is more relevant than ever before. HERE Technologies chats geocoding, routing, and positioning to build location-aware features.

