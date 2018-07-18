Prime Day boosted other large retailers’ sales by 54%, says report

Amazon’s Prime Day again broke records this year, but the sales holiday also boosted sales across the broader U.S. e-commerce industry. According to Adobe Analytics data released this morning, larger retailers – meaning those with over a billion in annual revenue – saw a 54 percent increase in sales on Prime Day, compared with an average Tuesday. This is attributed to increased conversions on their own sites, Adobe says.

Though not highlighted in Adobe’s report, Target announced that its one-day sale held on Tuesday was the biggest online shopping day of 2018, in terms of both traffic and sales. “Millions” of guests shopped its site, and “millions” of orders are now being fulfilled, it said. Of note, 90 percent of those online orders are being fulfilled by Target stores – a different model than Amazon.

eBay, however, can’t comment on the results of its Prime Day sale, as it’s scheduled to report earning today. But it had advertised exclusive deals at 80% off of items’ retail prices.

Walmart, meanwhile, wooed shoppers with ads touting free, two-day shipping without the need for membership ahead of the sale. It also slashed prices on Google Home devices, as a counter to Amazon’s Echo sales.

Related to this, app store intelligence firm App Annie reviewed the impact of Prime Day on mobile, as customers downloaded more shopping apps besides just Amazon’s. This led to an increase in app downloads in the “retail” category thanks to rival sales hosted by retailers including Target, eBay, Kohl’s and Macy’s, for example.

App Annie said the Amazon app got a boost starting on Sunday in preparation for Prime Day, causing its ranking to go from #17 to #9 in Overall downloads on iPhone in the U.S.

Not all retailers benefitted from Prime Day, however. Niche retailers, which are those with under $5 million in revenue, saw an 18 percent decrease in their online sales on Prime Day, Adobe said.

Adobe’s data comes from its analysis of one trillion visits to over 4,500 retail sites and 55 million SKUs. Its Adobe Analytics software measures online transactions at 80 of the largest 100 U.S. web retailers.

Prime Day is now seen as the kickoff to back-to-school shopping season. Adobe predicts that July through September will be the fastest growing quarter of 2018 in the U.S. with back-to-school shopping on track to generate $57.79 billion in online revenue.