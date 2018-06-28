One day left to apply for a FREE Startup Alley Exhibition Package at Disrupt SF 2018

All good things, as the saying goes, must come to an end. And to which good thing do we refer? Your chance to exhibit for FREE as a TC Top Pick at Disrupt San Francisco 2018 on September 5-7. The application window slams shut tomorrow, June 29 at 5 p.m. (PST). Don’t miss out on your chance to showcase your early-stage startup to all the right people at a price anyone can afford: free. Apply right here, right now.

Granted, not just any pre-Series A startup can qualify to be a TC Top Pick. For starters, your company must fall into one of these categories: AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, Biotech, Fintech, Gaming, Healthtech, Privacy/Security, Space (as in “outer”), Mobility, Retail or Robotics/Hardware.

Still with us? Great. Next, our team of TechCrunch editors will review every eligible application and select up to five startups to represent each category. Several companies will earn the coveted TC Top Pick designation and each team receives a free Startup Alley Exhibitor Package. Here’s what that gets you:

A one-day exhibit space in Startup Alley

Three Founder passes (good for all three days of the show)

Full use of CrunchMatch — our investor-to-startup matching platform

Access to the full event press list

TC Top Pick Media Bonus: A three-minute video interview on the Showcase Stage with a TechCrunch editor — promoted across our social media platforms

Exhibiting in Startup Alley at a Disrupt event offers founders tremendous networking, collaboration and investment opportunities. Luke Heron, the CEO of TestCard.com, had this to say about the benefits of exhibiting in Startup Alley at Disrupt:

“TechCrunch uses a curation process regarding the companies it accepts. So being at Disrupt — among all these other fantastic startups — has a hugely positive impact when you’re fundraising.”

You truly have nothing to lose by applying to be a TC Top Pick, but you’ll never know what you missed if you don’t get your application in before the clock runs out.

Disrupt San Francisco 2018 takes place on September 5-7 at Moscone Center West. The opportunity clock is winding down, and the application window for TC Top Picks closes on June 29 at 5 p.m. (PST). Click and apply right now.