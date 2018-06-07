Why exhibit in Startup Alley at Disrupt SF?

Hey startups! Disrupt SF is in three months exactly. Registration is open for startups looking to showcase their product or company to thousands of people on the Disrupt floor. Last year, according to Crunchbase, startups that exhibited in Startup Alley at Disrupt SF 2017 raised more than $37 million in seed and Series A funding six months post-Disrupt.

For $1,995, you’ll get one full day to exhibit, three full-conference passes to Disrupt SF (if you buy a table before 7/25), and admission to our After Party (as long as you’re over 21). Ready to join us? You can secure your exhibit spot here.

What else do you get with your participation in Startup Alley, you might ask?

Well, you get access to CrunchMatch, Disrupt’s startup and investor-matching program. It’s designed to make it easy for startups to meet investors based on a curated analysis of which startups fit with a given investor’s profile.

In addition to CrunchMatch, Startup Alley companies have the opportunity to be selected as “Wild Card” and participate in the renowned Startup Battlefield competition. Through a combination of attendee votes and TechCrunch editorial votes, one startup will be chosen on each day to participate in Battlefield. At Disrupt NY 2017, RecordGram went from Startup Alley to Wild Card to winner of the Startup Battlefield competition — and took home $50,000!

Over the course of the three-day conference, you’ll make tons of connections with other tech enthusiasts, listen to panels covering topics ranging from artificial intelligence and machine learning to hardware, and more.

So, if your company is pre-series A, Startup Alley is the place for you. Secure your table here before we sell out!