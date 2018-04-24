Announcing the TC Tel Aviv agenda

TechCrunch is coming to Tel Aviv on June 7th. We hosted two Meetup + Pitch-off events in the past, but this time we’re bringing a full-day conference with us, and today we’re excited to announce the day’s agenda.

Israel is ahead of the game in many important industries. Mobility is one of those industries, so with that in mind, we’ll be joined by some of the most esteemed people in the space, including Uri Levine of Waze, Raj Kapoor of Lyft and Chemi Peres of Pitango, discussing the hottest technologies Israel has to offer. Join us as we explore whether commercial drones are here to stay, the promise of autonomous vehicles, the potential of flying cars, investing in Israel and more.

Early-bird tickets are available for 265 ILS, and early-stage startups from all verticals are invited to exhibit in Startup Alley for 1700 ILS.

So without any further ado, we’re pleased to announce the agenda for TC Tel Aviv.

Agenda

TC Sessions: Tel Aviv

Thursday, June 7, 2018 @ Tel Aviv Convention Center, Pavilion 10

9:30 AM – 9:35 AM

Opening Remarks: Jordan Crook, TechCrunch Editor

9:35 AM – 9:55 AM

Fireside Chat with Raj Kapoor (Lyft)

9:55 AM – 10:20 AM

Are Commercial Drones Here to Stay?

In Conversation with Yariv Bash (Flytrex) and Ran Krauss (Airobotics)

10:20 AM – 10:45 AM

The Car’s Eyes and Ears

In Conversation with Omer David Kailaf (Innoviz Technologies) and Rani Wellingstein (Oryx Vision)

10:45 AM – 11:10 AM

Investing in Israel

In Conversation with Mike Granoff (Maniv Mobility), Chemi Peres (Pitango Venture Capital) and Yahal Zilka (Magma Venture Partners)

11:10 AM – 11:35 AM

The Future of Transportation

In Conversation with Uri Levine (Serial Entrepreneur) and Dave Waiser (Gett)

11:35 AM – 11:55 AM

Innovation Break

11:55 AM – 12:40 PM

Lunch

12:40 PM – 1:00 PM

Fireside Chat with Ofer Ben Noon (Argus Cybersecurity)

1:00 PM – 1:25 PM

1:25 PM – 1:45 PM

Fireside Chat with Yossi Matias (Google)

1:45 PM – 2:10 PM

Will Mobility as a Service Unlock Autonomous Cars?

In Conversation with Liad Itzhack (HERE Technologies) and Oren Shovel (Via)

2:10 PM – 2:35 PM

What Are the Next Cybersecurity Threats?

In Conversation with Yonatan Appel (Upstream Security) and Ami Dotan (Karamba Security)

2:35 PM – 3:00 PM

Arab-Israeli Innovation

In Conversation with Ryan Sturgill (Gaza Sky Geeks) and Fadi Swiden (Hybrid)

3:00 PM – 3:20 PM

Break

3:20 PM – 3:45 PM

Is LiDAR the answer to car safety?

In Conversation with Danny Atsmon (Cognata) and Eran Shir (Nexar)

3:45 PM – 4:10 PM

4:10 PM – 4:30 PM

Fireside Chat with Austin Russell (Luminar)

4:30 PM – 4:55 PM

Scaling Up and Moving Abroad

In Conversation with Mor Assia (iAngels), Shuly Galili (Upwest Labs), and Shelly Hod Moyal (iAngels)

4:55 PM – 5:20 PM

Autonomous Cars

In Conversation with Jamil Mazzawi (Optima Design Automation) and Ben Volkow (Otonomo)

5:20 PM – 5:45 PM

Will Flying Cars Get Off the Ground?

In Conversation with Omer Bar-Yohay (Eviation Aircraft) and Rafi Yoelli (Urban Aeronautics)

5:45 PM – 5:50 PM

Wrap