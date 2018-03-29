Disney’s ultra-realistic Millennium Falcon flight simulator will need 8 GPUs to run

Disney is building a real-time, ultra-high-res flight simulator for the Millennium Falcon and they’re powering it with eight daisy-chained high-end Nvidia GPUs.

The experience, which is destined to arrive at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts next year, was done in partnership with Nvidia, Epic Games and Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB. When it’s finished, guests at the Disney properties will be able to hop into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon, fire the ship’s blasters and get the vessel prepped to enter hyperspace.

The company talked about their still-in-progress work at Nvidia’s GTC conference, where they chatted about how they’ve had to milk the latest game engine tech for all its worth to power the real-time immersive mission-based experience.

Each and every implementation of the sim will be powered by a Boxx workstation running eight Nvidia Quadro P6000 GPUs connected via Quadro SLI, so this definitely won’t be something available to consumers. Disney had to build multi-GPU workflows, which they helped Epic Games integrate into the company’s Unreal Engine which will continue to use that code moving forward.

The screenshot above is an early render of what the new experience will look like.

This whole experience will be just one part of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, a new section of Disneyland Park at the Disneyland Resort in California and Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World in Florida, which will encapsulate a lot of the nerd canon of the Star Wars universe into awesome experiences that take Disney’s theme parks and resorts to new technical ends.