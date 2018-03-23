Watch ‘Silicon Valley’ actors rip a VR bong in the hacker hostel

HBO’s Silicon Valley is returning to the air with Season 5 debuting on Sunday. To prep fans, HBO released a virtual reality experience where users will be able to explore Erlich Bachman’s hacker hostel and interact with a ton of easter eggs from the show.

HBO showed off some “behind-the-scenes” footage of Richard and Dinesh playing through the experience and it’s all a bit to meta to handle.

You can rip a bong, open up some Fage yogurt, play the piano and pretty much just trash the place. The experience seems to fit in a surprising number of references from the show and generally appears to be a lot more high quality than most of these marketing gags generally are. Like, some studio definitely put a ton of work into this. Additionally, it appears that there’s new content recorded from actors in the show that pops up in it, so you’ll assuredly be able to hear the voice of Jian Yang complaining or conspiring.

The experience is going to be available for download on HTC’s Viveport store when the show premieres so you’ll have to wait a couple days for it, but if you already own a VR headset you should be used to needing a lot of patience.