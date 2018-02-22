The third time is a charm, Tel Aviv. After holding a Meetup + Pitch-off the last two years in Israel, TechCrunch is returning on 7 June 2018 for a day-long conference. As much fun as networking on a roof facing the Mediterranean Sea is, we’re ready to dig deeper into the tech that is coming out of Israel, focusing on mobility.

The mobility industry is ripe for disruption. It is gaining speed in astonishing ways and Israeli tech is on the forefront. The underlying technology supporting the strides made in mobility is incredibly complex, testing the knowledge of the tech establishment. TechCrunch is up to the challenge, coming to Tel Aviv to talk on stage to industry leaders in this industry to learn where it is all going.

Mobility is incredibly far reaching and we’ve already seen some of the visionaries on our stage in Tel Aviv and beyond. Think Waze founder Uri Levine, who changed the game by connecting drivers leading to an acquisition by Google. Mobileye co-founder Amnon Shashua, who spoke to our editors at the meetup months before the company was acquired by Intel. From the OEM perspective, we’ve spoken with Ole Harms of VW’s MOIA at Disrupt Berlin about the future of electric vehicles and shared services.

TechCrunch will focus on these types of technologies and beyond, all of which are compounding to change the mobility industry as we know it. Reserve your seat on our website now.

Aside from signature TechCrunch programming, our inaugural conference in Tel Aviv will feature a robust exhibition area where the cream of the startup crop will demo their products. If you’re an early stage startup and you want to get in front of the best of Tel Aviv’s startup community, you should grab an exhibitor table for just 1500 ILS directly on our website.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Event info:

Date: 7 June 2018

Venue: Tel Aviv Convention Center, Pavilion 10

Time: 10am-5pm

Tickets: 265 ILS

Our sponsors make these events possible. If you’d like to sponsor, please fill out this form.