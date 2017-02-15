It’s safe to say that we had a blast last year at our Tel Aviv meetup. To nobody’s surprise, we’re holding a TechCrunch Meetup + Pitch-Off again in June. Save the date as June 28, 2017 is going to be a great time for the tech community in Tel Aviv.

What do we have in store exactly? Let’s be honest, TechCrunch doesn’t come often enough to Israel. So we’re going to use this opportunity to bring the entire tech ecosystem together.

During the Pitch-Off, a dozen local startups will all compete and pitch for 60 seconds in front of judges. Those local VCs and TechCrunch editors will then ask some tough questions.

At the end of the night, we’ll crown the winners. We’ll give them the opportunity to come to the big show — TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin in December 2017. I’m sure you can’t wait to apply for the pitch-off competition. Stay tuned as the applications will open in May.

But that’s not all. We’ll also have a few interviews and panels. Last year, we talked with Shimon Peres as well as some of the best and brightest tech executives in Israel.

In addition to all of that, we’ll buy you drinks so that you can chat with your past, present and future friends in the tech community. I also can’t wait to grab a beer with all of you.

So there you have it, we think there are some great things happening in the Israeli tech ecosystem. That’s why a TechCrunch team is coming to meet you (and also because the food is amazing).

Event Info

Date: June 28, 2017, 6:00 PM — 10:00 PM

Venue: Trask – טראסק, Tel Aviv (the sunset was amazing last year)

Agenda: On-stage interviews, our signature pitch-off competition, food and drinks

Sponsorships: sponsors@techcrunch.com

Tickets: Buy your ticket for ₪75.00 ILS