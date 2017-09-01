TechCrunch’s Original Content battles evil alongside Amazon’s new version of ‘The Tick’

For the latest episode of Original Content, TechCrunch’s podcast covering the latest streaming shows and movies, we checked out Amazon’s new take on The Tick.

You may remember the animated show that ran in the ’90s, or the live action version starring Patrick Warburton that Fox broadcast a few years later. Did we really need another version of the comically oblivious superhero, paired with his hapless sidekick Arthur?

Turns out the answer is yes. To hear why, listen to our in-depth review. And if, after three weeks of The Defenders and The Tick, you’re ready for some non-superheroic reviews, don’t worry — we’ll have something for you next week.

As always, we also recapped the week’s news, including Hulu bringing the CW to its live TV service, DC casting the hero of its live-action Teen Titans, Netflix releasing the trailer of its first special from Jerry Seinfeld and Amazon adding Cara Delevingne to the cast of a “fantasy noir” series called Carnival Row.

You can listen to Original Content in the player above, subscribe using Apple Podcasts, or find it in your podcast player of choice. Be sure to leave a review and let us know what you think. You can also send any feedback directly to us.