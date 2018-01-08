Nokia’s health division, which is the result of the Withings acquisition, is announcing some new stuff at CES in Las Vegas. First, there’s a new sleep sensor called Nokia Sleep. In addition to monitoring your sleep, the device can help you trigger actions using IFTTT when you fall asleep and wake up.

Withings already had a sleep-focused device called the Withings Aura. It was a package with both a sleep sensor and a bedside unit with an alarm and a speaker. Nokia is dropping the bedside unit and the price tag of its new device.

The new sensor works using Wi-Fi instead of Bluetooth LE and is going to ship at some point during the first quarter of 2018 for $100.

After putting the device under your mattress, you can look at your sleep cycles in the Nokia Health Mate app, such as light sleep, deep sleep and rapid-eye-movements phases. The Nokia Sleep can also track your snoring.

But the best feature is that the device works with IFTTT. You can pair the Nokia Sleep with other devices in case you’re really into automation. For instance, when you wake up in the morning, the Nokia Sleep could tell IFTTT to switch on the lights, raise the temperature, open the blinds and more.

In addition to this new device, Nokia is shipping an update to the Nokia Health Mate app. It now integrates with Alexa, which means that you can ask your Amazon Echo about your sleep or your weight. The Alexa skill is now available in beta.

Nokia is also releasing a rose gold version of the Nokia Steel HR smartwatch. It will cost between $180 and $250 with a silicone or leather band and it’s going to be available next month.