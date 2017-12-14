Chromecast is back on Amazon

Amazon will once again allow sales of Apple TV and Google Chromecast on its site, after banning them two years ago in an effort to promote its own Fire TV hardware to online shoppers. The addition of Apple TV is not surprising – Amazon and Apple came to an agreement earlier this year that included the launch of the Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV, and the return of the Apple TV to Amazon’s online store. However, the return of Chromecast is notable given the recent drama between the two companies, which led to Google pulling YouTube from Echo Show and Fire TV.

The return of Apple TV and Chromecast was reported earlier today by CNET, though the product listing for Apple TV had already been spotted back in September.

CNET’s report also noted there are now five streaming devices from Apple and Google back on Amazon, including the Apple TV, two versions of Apple TV 4K, plus Chromecast and Chromecast Ultra. None are available for sale yet.

An Amazon spokesperson only offered the following statement about the change:

“I can confirm that we are assorting Apple TV and Chromecast.”

Google and Amazon have been feuding for some time.

Google has not been happy about Amazon’s decision to ban sales of competitors’ hardware from its site, including Chromecast, Google Home (an Echo rival), and more recently, Nest devices, including the Nest Thermostat E, Nest Camera IQ and the Nest Secure alarm system.

Earlier this month, Amazon again angered Google when it launched its own version of Google’s YouTube player for Echo Show that lacked many core features. Google pulled access to that app, so Amazon worked around the block by implementing a web version of YouTube instead. Both apps had been built without Google’s input or knowledge, ultimately leading the company to pull YouTube entirely from Amazon’s hardware lineup, including Fire TV.

In this light, the return of Chromecast looks like a concession from Amazon, or even an indication that the two rivals have come to some sort of agreement.

We’ve asked Google if it will now revise its decision to pull YouTube from Fire TV and Echo Show, given this change, and will update if the company responds.