HBO and Netflix top the list of Golden Globes nominations

The Golden Globe nominations are out, and once again HBO and Netflix have come out on top as the most-nominated networks. HBO is down by two from last year’s total of 14, but still leads with 12 nods for series including “Big Little Lies,” “The Wizard of Lies,” “Game of Thrones,” and the “The Young Pope.” Meanwhile, Netflix is having a banner year – it scored 9 nominations, the most it has ever received.

That’s a big jump over last year for Netflix, as well, when it received just five TV nominations – its lowest number since entering the race just a few years ago.

This time around, Netflix has a presence across a number of top categories.

Its nominations include “The Crown” and “Stranger Things” for Best TV Drama. The shows’ stars also earned nods, with David Harbour vying for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV movie, in “Stranger Things,” and Claire Foy for Best Actress in a TV Drama.

“Master of None,” earned two nods, including Best TV Comedy and sees Aziz Ansari competing for Best Actor in a TV Comedy. “Ozark’s” Jason Bateman was nominated for Best Actor in a TV Drama; “13 Reasons Why’s” Katherine Langford is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Drama; and “GLOW’s” Alison Brie is nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy.

Rounding out the top five networks were FX (8), NBC (5), and Showtime (5).

Netflix also earned nominations in the film categories, with two for “Mudbound” (Best Supporting Actress for Mary J. Blige and Best Original Song for Blige’s “Mighty River”) and Best Foreign Language Film for “First They Killed My Father.”

“We are grateful to receive 12 nominations across eight properties in celebration of the breadth of our content – from film to television, comedy to drama, new to returning series,” said Ted Sarandos, Netflix Chief Content Officer, in a statement. “Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the recognition, and congratulations to our visionary artists and storytellers honored today.”

Notably, the other major streaming services – Amazon and Hulu – have a much smaller number of nominations this year, compared with Netflix, with just three apiece.

That said, Amazon has a good shot at scoring a win thanks to the acclaimed “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which is favorited to win Best TV Comedy. The series’ star, Rachel Brosnahan, is also nominated for Best Actress in a TV Comedy. Amazon’s third nomination is for “I Love Dick,” where Kevin Bacon is competing for Best Actor in a TV Comedy.

Amazon’s often-nominated “Transparent” was not on the list this year, nor was its other fav, “Mozart in the Jungle.”

None of Amazon’s movies, including “The Big Sick,” “Wonderstruck,” “Last Flag Flying,” or Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” earned nominations, either.

Hulu, meanwhile, is still riding high on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” with Ann Dowd’s nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV movie; and Elisabeth Moss’s Best Actress in a TV Drama nomination; The Emmy winning show also earned a Best TV Drama nod.

With 15 nominations across Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu, the streaming services are doing better than broadcast TV this year, which earned 8 nods (NBC had 5, ABC 3).

While this year’s nominations put HBO in the lead in terms of networks, that doesn’t mean it will walk away with the most – or even, any – wins. At the last ceremony, Amazon and Netflix ended up scoring just a few Golden Globes and HBO left empty-handed, despite having entered the race with 14 chances to win.

The 2018 Golden Globes will take place on Sunday, January 7, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on NBC.