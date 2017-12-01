technology
Crunch Report | Tinder is using AI to get you hooked up

Elon Musk is putting his personal Tesla into Mars’ orbit

    1. Tinder tests a new feature that uses A.I. to suggest who to ‘Super Like’
    2. BlackBerry will pay Nokia $137 million over a contract dispute
    3. Alibaba is buying Israeli startup Visualead’s tech to establish a Tel Aviv R&D center

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

