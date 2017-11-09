After leak, Google’s new file manager for Android, Files Go, launches into public beta

Google today decided to launch its new Files Go Android app into public beta to reach a wider group of testers. The company had been preparing to announce its new file manager for Android later in December, but those plans were thwarted earlier this week when the app was spotted in the wild during testing. While file management is Files Go’s focus, the app also includes other useful tools, like those that help users recover space by cleaning up unnecessary clutter, as well as a file transfer utility that works offline using Bluetooth.

The company quietly announced the wider beta opening of Files Go this morning, via a tweet.

Looks like some of you found our Files Go Beta :-) We thought we’d make it available for a few more of you on the Play Store. Feedback welcome! https://t.co/qXLb1V0bKu — Caesar Sengupta (@caesars) November 9, 2017

Essentially, Google has decided to capitalize on the interest in the new app, thanks to its exposure through media coverage. Instead of continuing to keep quiet about its plans, as before, it instead opened up Files Go to beta testers who want to get a first look ahead of the public launch.

The beta app has now returned to Google Play where it’s listed as “Files Go Beta: Free up space on your phone (Unreleased).”

The description, as before, details its features – including its ability to help locate and delete spam and duplicate photos; support for offline file sharing; its file management utility; and its tool that recommends which of your rarely-used apps could be removed to help free up space on your phone.

The app itself is fairly lightweight, as an under 6 MB download.

Though early speculation was that Files Go was being aimed at emerging markets, we understand it’s on track for a global launch, starting in December.

Files Go is a free download here on Google Play.