Google to launch an AirDrop competitor, file manager, and cleanup utility called Files Go

Google is preparing to soon launch a new mobile app called Files Go that will allow Android users to better manage the files on their phone, transfer those files easily – even when offline – as well as free up storage space on their devices as needed. The app will become available to users worldwide in early December.

Files Go was first spotted by 9to5Google on the Play Store, where it was available in an early access program for testing purposes. The test was full, but the site was able to get a sneak peek at the app’s features by reading the description and viewing screenshots.

It appears that Files Go is basically part file manager, part file transfer utility, and part clean up wizard. The main interface shows an overview of how much storage space is being used by files and offers tools to clean the app cache, or browse through other areas where files may have accumulated – like those received from a chat application, for example.

Another screen offers a list of file types, like Images, Videos, and Audio, as well as a section for “Received” files.

Above: Files Go screenshots, via 9to5Google

As you dive into the various sections, you can then filter the files by source for easier discovery, access, or deletion. For instance, you can choose to display only files from the camera, those that are screenshots, those from a chat application, and so on.

Of course, Google already offers a clean up utility as part of its Google Photos application, but Files Go has a broader focus that’s not just limited to photos and video.

In addition, one of the more notable features in Files Go is a file transfer utility that works over Bluetooth, meaning users could share files with others, even if offline. This appears to be an Android-flavored version of Apple’s AirDrop, which also uses Bluetooth to share things like photos, videos, documents and contacts with nearby Apple devices.

However, Files Go’s screenshot indicates that both users will have to have the app open to send and receive files at the time of transfer.

Some reports about the new app speculated that Files Go is being developed for emerging markets only, noting its offline capabilities and the “Go” branding – the latter which also seems to reference Android Go, Google’s lightweight version of Android for cheaper phones.

We understand, however, that Files Go will be made globally available at launch in the beginning of December.

Reached for comment, a Google spokesperson confirmed the app’s existence in the following statement: