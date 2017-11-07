Crunch Report | Look, ma! No hands
Facebook’s testing a new method to prevent revenge porn that requires uploading your nudes
Today’s Stories
- Apple Pay Cash launches in beta today, letting you send and receive cash in Messages
- Waymo now testing its self-driving cars on public roads with no one at the wheel
- Waymo’s first product will be its own on-demand ride hailing service
- These are Uber’s new ‘cultural norms’
