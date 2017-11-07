Apple
Crunch Report | Look, ma! No hands

Facebook’s testing a new method to prevent revenge porn that requires uploading your nudes

Today’s Stories 

  1. Apple Pay Cash launches in beta today, letting you send and receive cash in Messages
  2. Waymo now testing its self-driving cars on public roads with no one at the wheel
  3. Waymo’s first product will be its own on-demand ride hailing service
  4. These are Uber’s new ‘cultural norms’

Credits

Written by: MRD
Hosted by: MRD
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Joe Zolnoski

