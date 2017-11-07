Transportation
These are Uber’s new ‘cultural norms’

At Uber’s all-hands meeting today, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi announced the transportation company’s new “cultural norms,” which includes values like “We build globally, we live locally” and “We do the right thing. Period.”

In a LinkedIn post this morning, Khosrowshahi noted that Uber’s old value of “toe-stepping,” for example, was meant to encourage people to share their ideas regardless of their position, “but too often it was used an excuse for being an asshole.”

Uber’s past values also entailed things like “always be hustlin,” “principled confrontation” and “toe-stepping.” Those values resulted in issues pertaining to sexual harassment and an overall unfriendly work environment. Khosrowshahi noted this in his post, saying it’s “clear that the culture and approach that got Uber where it is today is not what will get [Uber] to the next level,” Khosrowshahi wrote on LinkedIn this morning.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder got the ball rolling in this regard back in June, when his firm made a series of recommendations to Uber in light of the sexual harassment probe. One of those recommendations was to reformulate Uber’s 14 cultural values.

Here are all of Uber’s new norms, via Khosrowshahi’s post on LinkedIn:

Uber’s Cultural Norms

We build globally, we live locally. We harness the power and scale of our global operations to deeply connect with the cities, communities, drivers and riders that we serve, every day.

We are customer obsessed. We work tirelessly to earn our customers’ trust and business by solving their problems, maximizing their earnings or lowering their costs. We surprise and delight them. We make short-term sacrifices for a lifetime of loyalty.

We celebrate differences. We stand apart from the average. We ensure people of diverse backgrounds feel welcome. We encourage different opinions and approaches to be heard, and then we come together and build.

We do the right thing. Period.

We act like owners. We seek out problems and we solve them. We help each other and those who matter to us. We have a bias for action and accountability. We finish what we start and we build Uber to last. And when we make mistakes, we’ll own up to them.

We persevere. We believe in the power of grit. We don’t seek the easy path. We look for the toughest challenges and we push. Our collective resilience is our secret weapon.

We value ideas over hierarchy. We believe that the best ideas can come from anywhere, both inside and outside our company. Our job is to seek out those ideas, to shape and improve them through candid debate, and to take them from concept to action.

We make big bold bets. Sometimes we fail, but failure makes us smarter. We get back up, we make the next bet, and we go!

Featured Image: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg via Getty Images

