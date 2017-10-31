Crunch Report | Razer Looks to Raise $550 Million in Hong Kong IPO
Slack is still down and it’s past 5 o’clock, so go home (Update: It’s back)
Today’s Stories
- Gaming accessories firm Razer to raise up to $550M in Hong Kong IPO
- Google launches a new $1,999 hardware kit for Hangouts Meet
- ‘House of Cards’ production halted ‘until further notice’ in response to Kevin Spacey allegations
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Tito Hamze
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
