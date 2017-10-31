Entertainment
Netflix
Media Rights Capital
kevin spacey
House of Cards

‘House of Cards’ production halted ‘until further notice’ in response to Kevin Spacey allegations

Posted by
Next Story

Microsoft launches a revamped version of Mixer into beta

The fallout from allegations around House of Cards star Kevin Spacey continues.

Netflix and production company Media Rights Capital say that they’ve actually halted production on the show: “MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on HOUSE OF CARDS season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew.”

They’d already announced yesterday that the sixth season of House of Cards (which is currently shooting, presumably to air next year) will be the show’s last.

While the companies said they were “deeply disturbed” by actor Anthony Rapp’s account alleging that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when Rapp was only 14, TVLine reported that the decision to end the show had actually been made months earlier.

Spacey responded to Rapp’s claims by saying that he did not “remember the encounter,” but he said, “If I did behave the way he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.”

Featured Image: Frazer Harrison/BAFTA LA/Getty Images

Crunchbase

  • Netflix

    • Founded 1997
    • Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
    • Location Los Gatos, CA
    • Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
    • Website https://www.netflix.com
    • Full profile for Netflix

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Media Rights Capital
  • kevin spacey
  • House of Cards
  • Netflix
  • Entertainment
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Microsoft launches a revamped version of Mixer into beta

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard