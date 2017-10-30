Entertainment
Netflix
House of Cards
kevin spacey

‘House of Cards’ will end after season six, Netflix ‘deeply troubled’ by Kevin Spacey allegations

Posted by
Next Story

SpaceX launches 16th Falcon 9 in 2017, recovers first stage

Netflix announced today that House of Cards will end after its next season.

The news comes after actor Anthony Rapp told BuzzFeed that House of Cards star Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance toward him when Rapp was only 14. However, TVLine reports that the decision was not a response to Rapp’s allegations, and in fact was made months ago.

After Rapp went public, Spacey responded, “I honestly do not remember the encounter,” but added, “If I did behave the way he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” In the same statement, Spacey came out as a gay man, a move that has also drawn criticism.

Netflix and production house Media Rights Capital released the following statement:

Media Rights Capital and Netflix are deeply troubled by last night’s news concerning Kevin Spacey. In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported. As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.

House of Cards premiered in 2013 as Netflix’s first big bet on original content, with the streaming company paying MRC $100 million for exclusive rights to the first two seasons. It went on to win a number of awards, including seven Emmys. (Creator and showrunner Beau Willimon departed after four seasons — he’s now working on a show for Hulu.)

Featured Image: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage/Getty Images

Crunchbase

  • Netflix

    • Founded 1997
    • Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
    • Location Los Gatos, CA
    • Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
    • Website https://www.netflix.com
    • Full profile for Netflix

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • House of Cards
  • kevin spacey
  • Netflix
  • Entertainment
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

SpaceX launches 16th Falcon 9 in 2017, recovers first stage

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard