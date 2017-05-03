Hulu officially launches its live TV service at $39.99 per month

Hulu is officially launching the beta version of its live TV product today, which offering access to more than 50 channels for $39.99 per month.

Those channels will include ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and local affiliates, along with ESPN, CNN, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, FX, USA Network and many more. It will also include 50 hours of DVR storage and access to Hulu’s existing library of on-demand video.

Hulu also announced that it’s signed a deal with Scripps Networks Interactive to bring their channels — including HGTV, Travel Channel and Food Network — into the live TV service.

The company is unveiling Hulu With Live TV (yep, that seems to be the official name) at New York City event for press and advertisers. The announcement (just barely) sticks to CEO Mike Hopkins’ earlier statement that the service would cost “under $40” — my colleague Sarah Perez reported last month that the price would be $39.99.

Other companies like AT&T/DirecTV and Google/YouTube have recently launched stripped down cable packages that, like Hulu, allow you to watch TV on an actual TV but also on computers and mobile devices.

With a basic Hulu With Live TV subscription, you get six individual profiles and two simultaneous streams, as well as 50 hours of DVR storage. You can pay extra for more storage ($14.99 per month), unlimited simultaneous streams ($14.99), both ($19.99) and Showtime ($8.99).

