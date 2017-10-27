FIFA and EA announce the first eWorld Cup

eSports are showing no sign of slowing down, as the segment continues to grow.

Today, EA and FIFA announced their intentions to replicate one of the world’s greatest athletic events in the world of gaming, introducing FIFA eWorld Cup 2018.

From November 2017 to July 2018, there will be a series of qualifying tournaments where players can compete for their spot in the tournament. There will also be official league qualifying tournaments for existing teams and pro players to win their spot.

By the end of the qualifying season, EA and FIFA will narrow down the top 128 players of the game (half for PS4 and half for Xbox One) to head to the FIFA 18 Global Series Playoffs. From there, it’s on to the ultimate stop on the Global Series Tour, the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final.

Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the Competitive Gaming Division at EA, had this to say:

Last year was a pivotal achievement for competitive FIFA, engaging millions of competitors and spectators through world football and global competition. In partnership with FIFA, we’re accelerating the growth of competitive gaming through the EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series on The Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018, producing more competition, attracting more competitors and connecting with more fans than ever before.

If you want to learn more about how to qualify, you can hit up the FIFA Ultimate Team website right here.