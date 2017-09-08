Twitter enables account sharing in its mobile app, powered by TweetDeck Teams

TweetDeck Teams — a feature that lets users share access to Twitter accounts without having to share a password — will now work in the Twitter app for iOS and Android. This change will make it easier for those who run social media accounts for businesses and brands to post updates, check replies, send direct messages and more, without having to run a separate app.

If anything, however, the move could hint that Twitter is thinking of transitioning TweetDeck’s account management features to its main app. After all, many of TweetDeck’s more advanced features, like muting, search and list management, already exist on Twitter itself. It only makes sense that shared accounts would make their way over, too.

TweetDeck hasn’t had a lot of attention since Twitter bought the app for $40 million back in 2011. Instead, following a small update in 2012, its features have slowly disappeared or failed to keep up with those on Twitter’s official clients. Twitter also shut down TweetDeck’s mobile apps a few years ago, then discontinued its Windows client last year. (Windows users were directed to use TweetDeck via the web.)

Meanwhile, TweetDeck’s Mac app hasn’t been updated since mid-2015 on the Mac App Store.

Now, one of TweetDeck’s bigger selling points is making its way over to Twitter, with this support for Teams.

Twitter quietly announced the news on Thursday via a couple of tweets pointing to updated help documentation detailing how the feature works.

Using Teams for shared accounts? You can now contribute to Teams on Android & iOS – so it's easy to Tweet on the go. https://t.co/qJKcibDZxj — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) September 7, 2017

Teams is a safe way to manage accounts without having to share passwords. Now available on mobile within the Twitter app. https://t.co/xaGbaFKhfS — Twitter (@Twitter) September 7, 2017

Before this change, admins and contributors could only use TweetDeck Teams accounts in TweetDeck itself, so this broadens their availability.

After the Team is set up, users may be invited to join the Team via an email notification, a notification in TweetDeck or a push notification to Twitter for iOS and Android. They can then accept or decline from any of those places, including the Twitter mobile app. Here, Twitter users will tap their profile icon and look for “Team Requests,” then tap the checkmark icon or “x” to accept or decline.

Once a part of a Team, Twitter for iOS and Android users can tweet, Direct Message, Like and Retweet from a Team account using the main Twitter mobile app.

The feature is live now on Twitter for iOS and Android, says Twitter.

Featured Image: nevodka / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus