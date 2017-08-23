Watch Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 Unpacked event live right here

Today is Samsung day. The company is about to unveil its new big phone — the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. While there has been leaks of the new device, the company could surprise everyone with new software features and new components.

The event will start at 11 AM in New York, 8 AM on the West Coast, 4 PM in London, 5 PM in Paris and midnight in Seoul.

It is going to be live-streamed by Samsung and I’m going to embed the player right here. So please refresh this page once we get close to the event.

Also worth noting, Samsung is going to talk about safety. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was a great phone, but it was also a phone that caught fire. The Samsung Galaxy S8 has been doing well, so it seems like people have been forgiving. But it’s hard not to think about the fire incident.