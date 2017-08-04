Watch Apple’s Carpool Karaoke teasers ahead of series premiere

Carpool Karaoke is growing up and becoming so much more than just segments on James Corden’s Late Late Show. Apple has commissioned 16 standalone episodes, and the show is about to premiere on August 8. The company shared three different teasers this week to promote the show.

On The Late Late Show, Carpool Karaoke segments usually feature James Corden along with a music artist. The standalone series is going to be a bit different as James Corden won’t appear on every show, and there will be basketball players, actresses and other famous people.

Here’s a trailer showing many of the guests on the show. You can spot James Corden and LeBron James, Alicia Keys and John Legend, three of the judges on Planet of the Apps (Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and will.i.am), Shaquille O’Neal and John Cena, etc.

And if you’re a fan of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, another teaser shows Will Smith and James Corden singing the main theme song as they head over to a heliport. They then end up singing “I Believe I Can Fly” in a helicopter:

Finally, another montage of the various episodes was shared on The Late Late Show’s official YouTube channel:

Apple originally planned to release Carpool Karaoke in March 2017. The show was delayed at the last minute. But now it looks like Carpool Karaoke is ready for prime time. If you’re an Apple Music subscriber, you’ll be able to watch a new episode every Tuesday in the Apple Music app.