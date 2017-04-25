Apple’s Carpool Karaoke has been delayed to ‘later this year’

The end of April (and also my birthday in case you care) is coming really soon, which means that Apple only has a few more days to release its first original video series for Apple Music. In a statement sent to Reuters, Apple said that Carpool Karaoke has been delayed until “later this year.”

Apple originally announced at Recode’s Code Media conference that Carpool Karaoke would be available in April for all Apple Music subscribers. But the company is going to miss its deadline.

Carpool Karaoke is going to be an adaptation of James Corden’s segment in The Late Late Show. It will pair two famous persons in a car so that they can talk and sing about life and stuff. In the first trailer, we could see Alicia Keys, Will Smith and Ariana Grande for instance.

According to Reuters, the premiere party was supposed to take place in March in Los Angeles. It has been delayed to April 24 (yesterday). And the new party was postponed once again.

Today’s news shouldn’t affect Apple’s other show, Planet of the Apps. The company already said it would release one episode per week starting this spring.