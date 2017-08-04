‘Despacito’ is the new most-watched YouTube video ever with more than 3 billion views

Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee” is not only the most-streamed song of all time, it also is the most-watched YouTube video ever, surpassing more than 3 billion views on the Alphabet-owned video site.

The previously most-watched video, Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” held the crown for just over three weeks, though Despacito’s reign will likely be much longer given just how quickly it has managed to dominate the service.

The Spanish-language music video has managed to rack up this mind-boggling amount of views in less than seven months, much quicker than the 26 months it took Wiz Khalifa’s song to overtake Psy’s “Gangnam Style.” Since its release on January 12, it has been watched nearly 15 million times every day, or 170 times per second. A remixed version of “Despacito” featuring Justin Bieber has nearly 500 million views as well.

The significance of the top video of all-time being Spanish-language shows just how global YouTube’s reach has managed to become. YouTube announced this summer that it has more than 1.5 billion monthly logged-in users watching an average of one hour per day of mobile video.