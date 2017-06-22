YouTube has 1.5 billion logged-in monthly users watching a ton of mobile video

This year at VidCon, YouTube shared some new metrics that really drive home how much it’s dominating mobile video usage and how quickly its service is gaining viewers on TVs.

The highlight was the fact that there are now 1.5 billion logged-in users visiting the site every month. The distinction is important as there are undoubtedly still quite a few folks hopping on YouTube that aren’t necessarily using Google Accounts to do so.

The site announced it hit 1 billion monthly active users in 2013, though that number assumedly related to all visitors, logged-in and not.

Logged-in users spend an average of more than one hour per day watching YouTube just on mobile devices, a pretty daunting number that showcases just how pervasive video has gotten on the mobile web.

“When we compare that [metric] to TV, people — in some countries like the U.S. — watch up to four hours per day, so we think there’s lots of room to get people to watch even more YouTube,” CEO Susan Wojcicki said onstage.

On that note, the company said that the TV screen was their fastest growing medium of consumption, noting that the category was growing 90 percent year-over-year, something that the company’s new YouTube TV service is undoubtedly going to add to. The company didn’t have any new details to share on desktop video viewing habits.

While sites like Facebook begin to throw more resources behind video efforts, it’s clear that regardless of the arbitrary “view” statistics thrown around, the sheer amount of time spent engaging with a service is a constant metric and one that YouTube has a lot to say about.