Slack’s head of communication design on building teams and improving diversity in tech

Kristy Tillman is the head of communication design at Slack. In our 20th episode, she talks about what it’s like building a team from scratch and how brand and communication design plays a role in an organization. She also explains why diversity is less about numbers and more about having the right perspectives present.

Starting from nothing is not an easy task, but it’s one Tillman has done multiple times throughout her career. She says one of the keys to building a design team from the ground up is to start with generalist designers at first, before eventually bringing on more specialized talent.

Diversity might not be what you think it is. According to Tillman, diversity is about understanding how to engage people with all different points of view. “Diversity isn’t necessarily about filling a quota,” says Tillman. “Those are important, but it’s really about the experience of the end-user.”

