Snapchat launches location sharing feature Snap Map

Snapchat’s next big feature wants to get you to meet up with friends in real-life rather than just watching each other’s lives on your phones. Snap Map lets you share your current location, which appears to friends on a map and updates when you open Snapchat.

To access the Snap Map, uou pinch on your Snapchat camera home screen. From there you can scroll around to see where friends are in your city or around the world. Tapping on their “ActionMoji” opens their Story to show what they’re up to. If you want to disappear and keeps friends from seeing where you are, you can drop into Ghost Mode.

Beyond the location sharing element, Snap Map also gives users an alternative way to discover Story content beyond the well-worn Stories feed and the powerful but buried Story Search feature. This could earn Snapchat more money by getting users to watch more Snaps, even if they’re not trying to meet up with friends

We’ve asked Snap for more details on Snap Map.

Snap Map will compete with Facebook Messenger’s recently launched Live Location feature. But beacuse Snap Map only updates when you open the app, it’s more geared towards privacy and saving battery life.

Snapchat has needed something new and special to kick some life into the service after it started getting out competed by clone Instagram Stories. Turning the app into more of a communications and offline meetup utility instead of just a content sharing network could give teens a whole new reason to stay glued to Snapchat.