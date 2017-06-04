Three computer vision experts join TechCrunch’s Tel Aviv event

Who’s going to be the next Mobileye? Computer vision is a hot topic for the tech industry, and especially in Israel. It seems like Israeli entrepreneurs are one step ahead when it comes to developing computer vision technology.

That’s why we’re excited to announce that three computer vision experts are going to join us on stage to share their knowledge about this space.

First up, Inon Beracha has become a well-known name in Israel. He is the former CEO of PrimeSense a computer vision startup that developed the core technology behind Microsoft’s Kinect.

In many ways, the Kinect was ahead of its time, turning your Xbox 360 into a machine that was capable of localizing you and your hands in real time. Very few games took advantage of the Kinect, but I’m sure it has inspired many other products, such as VR headsets with room sensors, face detection in mobile apps and more. PrimeSense also took the spotlight when Apple acquired them in 2013 for $360 million.

Yonatan Wexler will also be joining us. He handles research and development for OrCam. The company has been working on a hardware product that turns your glasses into your most powerful ally, especially if you have a disability or you have a hard time reading. The device can read text for you, recognize faces and describe products.

OrCam is the perfect example of a startup that is using technology to significantly improve the everyday life of many people who could use a device like OrCam’s MyEye. There are many different use cases for OrCam’s technology. And it turns out that Mobileye’s co-founders are also OrCam’s co-founders, so let’s keep an eye on this one.

Finally, Gadi Tirosh rounds up our panel with his expertise on all things venture capital. He is a managing partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners, has a ton of experience and is going to give us many insights on the tech ecosystem in Israel. He personally knows a lot about computer vision, so he’ll be able to take a step back and comment on the current state of the market.

TechCrunch’s Tel Aviv Meetup + Pitch-off is happening on June 28 at Trask, between 6-10 p.m. We already announced other exciting speakers.

We’re about to select approximately 8 to 10 great startups to explain to our panel of VCs and TechCrunch editors in two minutes or less why their startup is awesome. And the best part is that you’ll be competing for an opportunity to attend TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin.

First Place: A table in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco or Disrupt Berlin

Second Place: Two tickets to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

Third Place: One ticket to attend TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin

Buy tickets here

Also, shout out to our sponsors Leumi Tech and Blonde 2.0.

Gadi Tirosh

Gadi Tirosh is Managing Partner of Jerusalem Venture Partners (“JVP”) a global venture capital fund out of Jerusalem. Gadi is a key leader of JVP’s investment team and has been a key player in shaping the Israeli cyber-security and media related software landscapes. His experience gives him strong domain expertise in both the consumer infrastructure world and service provider needs. Gadi was Chairman of the Board of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) that went public on Nasdaq in September 2014 and was the leading JVP partner in the monetization of JVP’s holdings at a valuation of approximately $1.5 billion. Gadi serves as Chairman of the Board of AnyClip Media, as well as on the board of directors of ThetaRay, ComQi, Upsolver, Morphisec, Coro.Net, Uponit, Gamefly and Looms Systems. Prior to joining JVP, Gadi was Corporate VP of Product Marketing and a member of the executive committee for NDS (acquired by Cisco for $5bn), a leader in digital pay-TV systems, supporting some of the largest digital broadcast platforms such as DIRECTV, BSkyB, Canal Digital and more. At NDS, Gadi established the business of digital interactive TV in the late 90s, catering to the likes of Sky Sports, MTV, Discovery, and other leading TV channels. Prior to NDS, Gadi held a variety of positions in software and Internet-based R&D organizations, including Director of Product Marketing at ServiceSoft Corp. Gadi holds a BS in Computer Science and Mathematics as well as an Executive MBA from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Inon Beracha

Inon, formerly CEO of PrimeSense, the creator of the Kinect sensor for Xbox360, PrimeSense was acquired by Apple (APPL) in 2013. Prior to PrimeSense Inon served as CEO of DSP Group, (DSPG). Inon was a Co-Founder and COO of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT). Prior to Ceragon Networks Inon was VP of the Electronic Research and Development Department of the Israeli Ministry of Defense. Inon holds a BSc and MSc degrees in Electrical Engineering and Electronics from Tel Aviv University.

Yonatan Wexler

Dr. Yonatan Wexler has been a researcher at U. of Maryland, Oxford U., the Weizmann Institute, Microsoft and now is EVP of R&D at OrCam. He was the recipient of the Marr Prize in 2003 for his work on image creation without the use of geometry. He currently leads the R&D team at OrCam, a company that has developed a unique device for blind and visually impaired people. OrCam harnesses the power of Artificial Vision to compensate for lost visual abilities thus enabling visually impaired people to overcome the barriers that impede their independence.