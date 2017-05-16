Apple could stop updating the iPad mini

Rumor has it that Apple is about to unveil a brand new iPad in a just a few weeks. But what about the iPad mini? According to a new report from BGR, the iPad mini is not going to receive an update. In fact, the iPad mini could be reaching the end of the road.

At WWDC, Apple could be unveiling a new iPad with a 10.5-inch display and smaller bezels. This iPad is going to be roughly the footprint of the existing 9.7-inch iPad Pro so it’s going to replace the small iPad Pro in the lineup.

On the lower end, Apple recently released a new cheap 9.7-inch iPad. It only costs $320 so it’s even cheaper than the $399 iPad mini 4.

It’s clear that both the entry-level iPad and the iPhone 7 Plus (and phablets in general) have become more popular than the iPad mini. So Apple is just going to get rid of the iPad mini. It could be a brutal end with Apple removing the iPad mini from its stores. But I think Apple will still keep the iPad mini for a little while — it’s just going to slowly fade away.

Introduced in 2012, the iPad mini was the hot new thing back then. The full-size iPad was a heavy monster, and everybody was excited about the Nexus 7 and the Kindle Fire tablet. Phones had a tiny 3.5-inch display.

People wanted something light so that they could carry it around. The iPad mini was the perfect device to browse the web, read emails and more. It was just a bit small to watch movies. I loved my iPad mini.

But now that iPads have become lighter and phones bigger, the iPad mini isn’t as useful. And the tablet market in general isn’t growing anymore. So let’s wait until WWDC to see what Apple is going to do with the iPad mini.