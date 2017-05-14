Get ready for a new iPad and a mysterious Siri speaker at WWDC

According to reliable analyst KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo and 9to5mac, Apple is about to launch not one but two new hardware devices at its WWDC conference in a few weeks. A new iPad with thinner bezels and a bigger screen is likely. This iPad has been rumored for months. There could also be an Amazon Echo competitor from Apple.

As the name suggests, WWDC is a developer conference. For the past few years, Apple has focused on software announcements as these are relevant news for its developer community. This year should be no different. You can expect a preview of iOS 11, macOS 10.13, tvOS 11 and watchOS 4.

But Apple also usually announces new devices during a Spring event. The company’s new devices (and new campus) weren’t quite ready for prime time. So Ming-Chi Kuo thinks Apple is going to use WWDC as the launchpad for its new devices.

Apple updated the entry-level iPad with better specs and a cheaper price. But what about the iPad Pro? The iPad’s form factor hasn’t changed in a while, but not this time.

The 9.7-inch iPad is growing up. KGI thinks it’s going to have a 10.5-inch display, but it’s going to be roughly the same size. It’s unclear how it’s going to work for app developers when it comes to display resolution and pixels per inch. It’s going to be a bit awkward when you hold it as your thumb will probably cover part of the screen.

As for the mysterious speaker, Apple has been working on a revamped version of Siri for a while. And it looks like Apple doesn’t plan to stop there as the company should also announce an Amazon Echo-like device with better sounding speakers and a more expensive price tag. Rumor has it that it could have a display.

Apple could position its rumored Echo competitor as a high-end speaker that also happens to be a vocal assistant. In addition to that, the company could be selling a ton of Apple Music subscriptions if it was the only way to stream music on the device. Even more important than Siri, Apple’s Amazon Echo could be a dedicated Apple Music device.

There you have it. Mark your calendars as June 5 is going to be a packed Apple keynote.