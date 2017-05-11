Microsoft is holding its annual Build developer conference in Seattle this week and the company is hosting its second and final keynote of the event today. You can watch the live stream right here.

Today’s keynote is scheduled to start at 8:30am on the West Coast, 11:30am on the East Coast, 4:30pm in London and 5:30pm in Paris.

Yesterday’s keynote mostly focused on topics like Microsoft’s Azure cloud computing platform, machine learning, Visual Studio, databases and Office. Today’s event will likely focus on the future of Windows and Microsoft’s mixed reality initiatives (given that we didn’t hear much about either of those yesterday), but this is still a developer conference, so I’m sure we’ll also see plenty of live coding on stage, too.

You can follow all of our coverage on TechCrunch.