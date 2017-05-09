Apple acquires sleep tracking company Beddit, but its site will stay live

Apple has acquired a sleep tracking hardware and software company, TechCrunch has confirmed. News of the acquisition was first reported by CNBC

In a post on the company’s privacy policy page, the company also confirmed that it has been acquired and that user information “will be collected, used and disclosed in accordance with the Apple Privacy Policy.”

Beddit launched its products in Apple stores in late 2015. Apple stores carrying products serve as a great physical version of an app analytics suite, allowing Apple to see what’s popular and what demographic attraction products it carries have with first hand data.

As of this point, we understand that the customer service experience on Beddit’s site will remain as-is. This means that current customers will be able to access its products and services support for the foreseeable future. What happens long term is unclear as Apple very rarely acquires companies which continue to operate independently indefinitely. Though recent acquisition Workflow just received an update that added functionality as well as maintenance.

Terms of the acquisition were unavailable at this time, but we’ll keep sniffing.

The Finland-based company was founded in 2007 and has received about $3.5 million in funding. Beddit’s latest product, the Beddit 3, is a thin strip of sensors that goes across a user’s bed analyzing sleep-related data such as “sleep time and efficiency, heart rate, respiration, temperature, movement, snoring, room temperature, and room humidity,” according to a product description.

The device retails for about $150 and is still up for sale on the Apple Store page. The company’s Apple Watch app no longer appears to be available for download, though the company’s Beddit Sleep Monitor app is still up on the App Store.

Don’t expect to see an Apple-branded mattress popping up any time soon, chances are the folks in Cupertino are more interested in the company’s methods of measuring sleep quality.