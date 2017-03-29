Owlet updates its smart baby health monitoring sock so babies can’t kick it off

Owlet, a Utah-based startup monitoring your babies vitals, has a new and improved smart sock out today and we got a chance to catch up with the founders to talk about what they’ve been up to since appearing on stage at our 2014 CES Hardware Battlefield.

Now version 2 of Owlet’s smart sock makes an even snugglier fit for your little one with a wrap-around design. The company has also updated its sensor placement and improved the firmware and its accompanying smartphone app for fewer false positives.

Owlet’s smart baby sock, which retails for $250, is designed to track a baby’s heart rate and oxygen levels and alert mom or dad if something is wrong via a Bluetooth-connected smartphone app. According to the company, more than 70 families received an alert last year through Owlet’s smart sock, possibly saving their baby’s life.

The sock can also now be worn on either foot with an updated soft fabric, allowing parents to alternate and allowing parents to alternate as needed, as well as allow babies to have breathable toes in all sock sizes.

But how goes business? Baby tech is a billion dollar industry and Owlet is on an upward trajectory within it, selling more than 80,000 units last year alone. The company also pulled in $15 million in Series B funding in late 2016, bringing the total amount in the coffers to $25 million.

Check out the video above for the new design and a chat with co-founder Kurt Workman then tell us if you see this as the next billion dollar business.