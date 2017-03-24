Have you ever wanted to know what makes a fintech startup tick, but didn’t have the chance, or the right person, to ask? Well, we’ve got you covered: Mike Cagney, the co-founder and CEO of one of the hottest fintech busineses around, is coming to Disrupt in New York for a fireside chat, and we want to hear what you’d like to know.

More on that below. But first, allow me to start from the beginning:

What’s SoFi?

The startup had its beginnings providing money to fresh graduates to start businesses and refinance their student loans, tapping alumni from those same schools to provide the financing, and using a clever algorithm that measures a person’s credit based on a new set of metrics around that person’s potential earning power over time.

Today, however, the company is tackling an even wider range of services, from mortgages to personal loans, to wealth management and life insurance. And thus far, SoFi’s business has been a hit, leading the company to recently raise a hefty round of funding at a $1.9 billion valuation.

But SoFi isn’t your ordinary financial services company — SoFi is short for “Social Finance,” and the company puts a big emphasis on the “social” aspect of that.

The company organizes community events, provides mentorship and advice to its customers, and offers a referral program for people starting businesses.

The idea here is that money is just one part of realizing a plan, and that, as the company doing the lending, SoFi will have a better chance of getting repaid (and winning more business) if it plays a role in fostering success for its customer.

I’m going to have Cagney on stage in a fireside chat, and I’ll have plenty of my own questions.

But, in the spirit of social sharing and community that SoFi aims to espouse, I’d like to hear what you want to ask Cagney. You can send me your questions anonymously, or by email: remember to put “SoFi Disrupt” in the subject heading.

You can pick up your tickets to Disrupt NY right here.

See you there!

